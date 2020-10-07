Animosity Enraged Ari Fletcher Has Been Secretly Smashing Rah Ali's Ex?
Messy! Rah Ali Says Moneybagg’d Up Ari Fletcher Has Been Sneakily Smashing Her Ex
Seems like there was an actual motive behind Ariana Fletcher sending threats to harm Rah Ali and her baby online last week and it allegedly involves creeping?
After some investigation, Rah Ali revealed she’s discovered that Ariana Fletcher, 25, has been fooling around with someone she dated in the past. Although Rah, who shared her alleged discovery on her radio show, is married to someone totally different right now and pregnant she feels like the information pieces together Ari’s actions since her ex apparently still “loves” her and it might have irritated Ariana.
The second kicker here is that Ariana Fletcher in a very public romance with rapper Moneybagg Yo and they’ve been rocking together for the past 9 months. Theses two have been dropping lots of expensive gifts on each other including luxury cars and designer duds…so does this mean it’s all been a lie?
Rah explains Ari’s alleged infidelity like this:
“For the past several months, right, SEVERAL MONTHS for about 9-10 months Ari has been f*cking my ex. Ari may get on social media and portray the image that she is so happy and in love in her relationship but it is all an act. She’s doing everything in between with this ni**a. Any second that she has free that she’s not in Bagg’s face begging for attention from him, she’s getting it from this ni**a. And that is where the passion and hate came from the “
Continuing to blast the young influencer, Rah alleges the secret hook up prompted Ari’s prior threats.
“When you loving on a ni**a that love another b*tch, you got a little bit of jealousy and envy built up inside of you. OKAY?!”
View this post on Instagram
Brace yourselves #Clique, because this factual tea is piping hot! Rah Ali took to her #1 radio show Onsite on Tuesday night where she responded to Ari Fletcher’s threats against her and her baby. While laying out all the facts of what led up to the drama and reminding her listeners how supportive the Onsite platform has been of Ari in the past, Rah dug deep into her bag to inform us of exactly why Ari had the gall to say such a crass threat towards her. Well, it turns out y’all favorite ‘Pooh’ has been sleeping with Rah’s old joint. If you can recall, after threatening to “beat the baby” out of the reality star, Ari proceeded to DM Rah another threat claiming that “yo baby daddy gonna be mad tonight.” What we ended up learning through the Tuesday night show, is that the “baby daddy” Ari was referring to was NOT Rah’s actual husband, it was her ex that Ari is currently, and has been sleeping with for 10 months now. Rah proceeded to provide receipts and context of Ari’s side relationship with her ex that she entertains whenever Moneybaggyo is too busy to give her the attention she constantly craves. If you’re wondering why Ari has been silent since last week……well it’s because the ex told Ari to ‘aht aht’. Just last week, Fletcher commented on an Onsite IG Post that shared her tweets, “No I’m not, WTF you talking about”. After being reminded that the ONSITE blog had only shared her own words and asking “what’s good?”, Fletcher responded with a threat, “RAH I WILL BEAT THE BABY OUT YO A** B*TCH FIND YOU SOMEBODY 40 AND UP TO PLAY WITH H*E." When looking back at Fletcher’s violent history of threatening others, the evidence is borderline comical to say the least. There have been instances of Fletcher threatening to “Send 50 shots” at the MOTHERS of TSR bloggers. She supported the horrific threats by taking to twitter and stating, “I hope everyone who works at the Shaderoom die, every single last one of y’all ass.” It’s these types of threats we often see influencers use against media outlets to prevent them from posting unsatisfactory news about them. But they love it when they send the post in themselves. Aside from her threats against the media,
In case you missed it, Rah’s revelation comes days after Ari threatened to “beat the baby out” of Rah’s stomach after Ari’s tweets about feeling misunderstood were posted to Rah’s media page, Its Onsite.
Yikes!! So far, Ariana Fletcher has not reacted publicly to Rah’s allegations.
Do you think there is any truth to Rah’s allegation Ari is cheating on Moneybagg Yo?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.