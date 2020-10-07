‘We Did Not Do Our Research’: Cardi B Apologizes After Promoting A Fundraiser For Armenia

Earlier this week, Cardi B received some backlash for promoting a virtual fundraiser for Armenia.

The post in question was shared amid Armenia’s escalating conflict with Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory. According to reports from CBS News, over the past week, dozens of people have reportedly died and hundreds have been injured due to the clash. International leaders have since called for both sides to agree to a ceasefire.

Cardi B supports Armenia and posted information on fundraising for victims of the military conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh vía her IG Stories (October 6th, 2020). @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/66pnCb0Hu1 — Cardi B Russia / Fan Account (@CardiBRus) October 6, 2020

Cardi’s posting the flyer for a fundraiser in support of Armenia ended up sparking the #cardibsupportsterrorism hashtag, with many accusing the rapper of taking sides in the dispute.

As fans can always expect from Bardi, she addressed the backlash in an audio tweet, admitting she did not do her research before posting the flyer. She went on to explain that she and Offset had met with a consultant on Monday to discuss selling one of their properties. During that meeting, the consultant allegedly asked Cardi if she would be willing to share a post, “for a good cause.”

“And we said, ‘Sure, why not?’ We love to support everybody,” the rapper explained in the audio. “And then I wake up and I see a lot of people from Azerbaijan writing me things, writing me stuff, and I did not know that this is a war between two countries.”

The Bronx native went on to say how much she enjoyed the time she spent in Azerbaijan in the past, saying its citizens treated her “like a princess.” She went on to praise both Armenia and Azerbaijan for their beauty and rich history, saying she simply wishes both of the countries would be at peace.