For Your Viewing Pleasure: DaBaby Drops A Visual For “Practice” [Video]

Coming off of the news that he’s been nominated for a whopping 12 awards at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards, DaBaby is back with another music video.

The rapper just dropped the video for “Practice,” a track that appeared on the deluxe version of Blame It on Baby. The deluxe version of the album, which the North Carolina native released at the beginning of August, features some help from Future, Stunna 4 Vegas, and more.

At the beginning of the video, DaBaby’s 58-year-old uncle made a cameo before the rapper appears in the visual with a big group of people, cars, a dancing costumed character, and of course, some huge stacks of money.

“I be feelin’ like I don’t be poppin’ enough, I be humble/I’ma keep showin’ my a** if I wanna,” he raps on the song as he shows off his luxurious possessions in the visual. “Hang up the phone on they a**, block the number/I told you don’t play with me, n***a/And she be actin’ funny, probably think a n***a need her/I thought I was faithful, she say I’m a cheater.”

Speculations surfaced earlier this week that DaBaby was allegedly involved in a shooting that occurred while on set of his new music video but his reps were quick to shut the rumors down claiming that the incident was completely unrelated to the rapper’s video shoot.

Watch DaBaby’s video for “Practice,” which was directed by Gemini of Reel Goats, down below, and tell us what YOU think! Are you feeling the new video?