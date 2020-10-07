The Reason I Rhyme: Mulatto Explains Her Controversial Name, Atlanta Upbringing, Career-Defining 2020, & Rap Misogyny [Video]

Mulatto is one of several scorching-hot rappers to have a career year in 2020. The south Atlanta native’s single “B!t¢h From Da Souf” crowned her the first solo female rapper from the hit-making city to earn a gold plaque. That sounds insane to say in 2020 after Atlanta has run the music game for two decades but here we are.

In addition to industry-standard accolades, Big Latto also captured the ears of rap fans who put a premium on bars when her XXL Freshman freestyle went BIG viral. Her cadence, delivery, warm southern drawl, and indomitable attitude are like Jolly Ranchers for your ears and can’t get enough.

Mulatto has been blowing up since she became the winner of the hit reality series The Rap Game in 2018. Back in August, The Clayco Queen dropped her highly anticipated debut album Queen of Da Souf that featured a heavy assist from her idol Gucci Mane on “Muwop” and she dropped a sizzling hot music video for another track off the album called “On God.”

Want to get to know the rising Atlanta rap star? LiveNation has pulled Big Latto into the fray for their Live From Home series that focuses on keeping fans engaged with their faves despite not being able to see them in all their touring glory due to COVID-19. In this episode of The Reason I Rhyme, Latto talks about reclaiming the controversial name that reflects her mixed-race upbringing. She also waxes poetic about the skills she learned in school that lead her to the microphone and how Atlanta influenced her desire to be a performing artist.

Press play below and check it out.