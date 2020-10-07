Matriarchal Mastery: Bossip Takes An Inside Look At Jenifer Lewis’ ‘UNCENSORED’ Episode

Another day, another exciting episode of TV One’s original auto-biographical series “UNCENSORED.” We’re giving you an inside look as part of the weekly digital series, Bossip UNCENSORED hosted by Danielle Canada, Deputy Editor of BOSSIP.com, and Janeé Bolden, Senior Content Director of Pop Culture For iOne Digital.

The latest “UNCENSORED” follows “The Grand Dame” of Hollywood Jenifer Lewis who gladly accepts her role as “everybody’s mama” and is proudly part of the Mt. Rushmore of “Moms” in movies and television.

“One thing I like about this episode is she embraces that, she talks about being everyone’s mom and she leans into it and she loves it,” said Danielle. “Dr. Jenifer Lewis is all about being that quintessential matriarch of someone’s family, it’s really exciting to see.” “I’m glad that you brought up that part about here being a Doctor,” said Janee while speaking on Jenifer going from humble beginnings in St. Louis to obtaining a doctorate degree. She also noted the actress’ legacy. “She’s bee such a pivotal persona in every part that she’s played, she’s really been memorable.”

Not only does this episode explore Jenifer Lewis’ matriarchal mastery, but it also explores her personal relationships. Jenifer details following the road to stardom alongside Loretta Devine and Sherly Lee Ralph who she’s known since her teens, and details her relationship with the late Whitney Houston. According to Jenifer, she and Whitney bonded so much during “The Preacher’s Wife” that they became friends and she spent quality time with Whitney and Bobby Kristina.

“I got to play her mama for three months, we became friends after that,” said Jenifer. “I got in the pool with Bobby Krissy and she was just a little bitty thing and she wanted to swim and swim and swim, I said lil girl I’m tired—‘What’s wrong with you?!’

She also said that Whitney consulted with her about her acting skills and shared a sweet story about that “lil girl” Whitney Houston missing a day on set because of inclement weather. According to Jenifer, Whitney called her “mama” while explaining her absence, even though her biological mom Cissy Houston was nearby.

“One time she didn’t show up, it was a winter of record-breaking blizzards,” said Jenifer. “I said, ‘Hey lil girl! Why didn’t you call?! They have to now wash my hair in ten below zero to fix it for another scene that you’re not in—lil girl, Whitney this not a concert, this is teamwork!'”

“She said, ‘Mama, mama! I’m sorry I won’t do it again,” said Jenifer reflecting on the phone call they had that day.



Also featured in Jenifer Lewis’ “UNCENSORED” episode is a shockingly sad story about a Pastor molesting the star during her childhood.

According to Jenifer, it’s important for her to speak so candidly about it so that other women can “confront” their own stories as well.

“He pulls over and leans over to me, I’m in the passenger seat. He leans over to me and he starts to kiss me. Well, I gritted my teeth and then he tried to put his tongue in my—it was so gross and disgusting. And I felt his hands on my breasts. […] He took everything from me in that moment. God. Because he was a man of God. My mother because after I told her, which I did, we just pushed it down and never talked about it again. And he took my career. Because the question I had asked him before he pulled over was, ‘Pastor Herd, do you think I can be a star?’ […] “And I told. That’s why I always say to other women and men, if that first person doesn’t listen, you tell somebody else. You tell until somebody listens. And then if you can, confront your abuser. Try to have witnesses around. They don’t like to be confronted.”

Jenifer Lewis’ upcoming episode of “UNCENSORED” on TV One airs this Sunday at 10/9c!

