“Bridezillas” Exclusive: Roxanne The Rulemaker Feels Everyone Is Against Her After Arguing With The Groom AND Her Bridesmaids [VIDEO]

Happy Humpday! Get ready because there is a brand new episode of “Bridezillas” coming up tomorrow. This week we pick up where we left off last time, Rulemaking Roxanne acting a damn fool yet again! This time her bridesmaids are doing their best to be there for her — they even reel in Jasmine, who quit the bridal party last week after Roxanne tried to make her sign a contract vowing not to drink liquor. Do you think Roxanne appreciates any of it? NOPE… Not even one bit. Watch the exclusive clip below to see!

Yikes. Do you think they’ll get it together before the wedding?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

In the upcoming episode, GuardZilla Roxanne’s lies lead to a royal breakdown when her groom & father go MIA at the altar. Boho Diva McKenzie’s epic mama drama sparks chaos and threatens to pull the plug on her big day.

Have you been keeping up with “Bridezillas” this season? Can you believe this is Season 13? What do you think about Loni Love as host/narrator of the show?

The upcoming episode of “Bridezillas” airs Thursday, October 8th at 9:00 pm ET/CT .

Will you be watching?