About Time: LeBron James Will Be The New Face Of Wheaties Cereal Alongside His iPromise Families

Somehow, in LeBron James’ 17 years as a professional athlete, he has not graced the Wheaties cereal boxes. How this has never happened is beyond any of us, but it might go down as General Mills’ worst misstep in the history of their corporation. LeBron James is perhaps the biggest athlete on the planet and most people wouldn’t believe he has never graced their famous boxes. Currently, Serena Williams has been holding the cover position, but according to TMZ, Bron is finally headed to the cover.

General Mills announced the Lakers superstar will take over as the box cover athlete, relieving Serena Williams of her cereal duties. The company says it picked LeBron to celebrate his “efforts both on and off the court” — most notably, his accomplishments with the I Promise program for underprivileged kids in Akron, Ohio. In fact, LeBron will share the Wheaties box with images of kids, families and faculty from the I Promise program and the I Promise public school.

The way it’s looking, Bron will acquire his fourth ring just in time for when the new boxes hit shelves.

James led the Lakers with 28 points, 12 rebounds and 8 assists and overcame six turnovers — five of which were committed before halftime — to secure Tuesday night’s game versus The Heat. (Oct 6.)

“I felt like for me, personally, this was one of the biggest games of my career,” said the 35-year-old during Tuesday night’s press conference.

LeBron has won 3 NBA champions over the course of his career and he’s just one win away from securing his fourth if the Lakers are able to win the Finals.

But the best part is that his iPromise families will be joining him for this huge moment.