Woman Blasts Southwest Airlines for Kicking her off her flight Over Attire
Fair Or Foul? Woman Blasts Southwest Airlines For Kicking Her Off Flight For THIS Outfit
A woman name Kayla Eubanks has put a Southwest Airlines employee on twitter blast after she was removed from a plane she was ticketed to fly on. The employees’ gripe with Eubanks? She didn’t find her outfit appropriate.
In tweets, Kayla claims she unjustifiably ejected from the aircraft and asked the employee to locate the rule that states she couldn’t fly due to her outfit.
“Y’all I was KICKED OFF my @SouthwestAir flight because my boobs are “lewd, obscene and offensive.”’ Kayla wrote. “I was told that passengers may look at me in my attire and be offended.” The young, offended woman then posted a photo of the outfit that cause her to be removed from the aircraft. Do you think the employee was doing too much???
Yikes! Kayla continued to update followers, letting people know that she was eventually let back on to the plan, causing a huge delay and inconvenience for other passengers but, that was only after the captain of the aircraft allowed her to wear a t-shirt he had on hand.
Do YOU think it was fair for foul for Kayla to be removed from the plane over her top?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.