For Your Viewing Pleasure: Bounce TV’s “Family Time” Returns Tonight, Stallworth Shade Ensues

They’re baaaack!

Bounce TV’s longest-running sitcom is coming back. Tonight “Family Time” is back on your screens with back to back episodes at 8 p.m. featuring Omar Gooding (Baby Boy) as Tony Stallworth and Angell Conwell (BET’s Bigger) as Lisa Stallworth. The Stallworth’s are on the come up now that they’re empty nesters with no sign of anyone slowing down.

While the kids are starting their next chapter, Lisa launches her own catering company while Tony experiences the ups and downs of the construction business.

The family will also be joined by celebrity guests Darius McCrary (Family Matter, Soul Train), Joe Torry (Sprung), Tammy Townsend (It’s A Date), Vincent M. Ward (Walking Dead), and many more.

Check out a preview from tonight’s “Family Time” premiere. In it, Tony and Rachel are trying to be more cordial to each other—but that doesn’t last long.

“Rachel, your skin looks less dry,” says Tony to his wife’s bestie. “In fact, it looks rather healthy.” Thanks, Tony, water,” replies Rachel. “I’ve been drinking and using a lot of alkaline water lately.” And you, your breath doesn’t smell so bad today,” she shadily adds to Tony. “I’ve been brushing with this new toothpaste and flossing a lot more so that probably helps,” replies Tony.

Family Time returns tonight October 7 with back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. EST—will YOU be watching???



Family Time was created by Bentley Kyle Evans and is produced by Evans and partner Trenten Gumbs, both of whom produce another Bounce hit original series, In The Cut, starring Dorien Wilson and Kelitta Smith . Evans also produced the classic sitcoms Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show, and movie Thin Line Between Love and Hate.