Not Again: Coachella Reportedly Planning To Push The Festival Back Once Again

2020 is almost over and the return to normal life without risk seems uncertain. When the Coronavirus made its way over to the United States, it was right before the festival season was about to start. Coachella pushed their festival back to October before ultimately canceling this year’s festival completely to keep everyone safe. When they made this decision, everyone else had to follow suit because a vaccine just wasn’t possible in time to make anything happen. Virtual festivals have gone down on Twitch, but nothing is like an in-person concert.

Rolling Stone is now reporting that the 2021 festival could be moved to October or even 2022 as a vaccine still hasn’t surfaced.

Coachella is “100% moving” again, one person who works at a major talent agency that represents popular festival performers tells Rolling Stone. “Frankly, they were supposed to announce [the change] over Labor Day. They hadn’t. And they were supposed to announce at the end of September — they hadn’t.” The source says they have heard from Goldenvoice CEO and Coachella founder Paul Tollett’s office that the new date will either be in the first or second week of October 2021, “but they are holding the first three weeks to be safe” as not all artists have confirmed availability.

While October sounds nice, many around the festival believe 2022 is the earliest we will see any action in Coachella Valley as scheduling conflicts will be too much to pull off the event.