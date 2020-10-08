Eboni K. Williams Joins The Real Housewives Of New York
Bravo Blessings: Eboni K. Williams Becomes The First Black Housewife On #RHONY
The Real Housewives of New York finally has some diversity. The Bravo show has announced the first black housewife to join the franchise, Eboni K. Williams.
TMZ reports that Williams, 37, will join the cast for season 13 which is currently in production.
Eboni also confirmed the news via a statement.
“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” the attorney and talk show host told TMZ. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”
She added, “Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”
View this post on Instagram
2020, I’m excited AF to see you!! 🙌🏾My 2020 is about Generational Choice: Rejecting The Myth of Generational Curses. If you’re like me, somebody probably told you directly (or indirectly) that certain things that are “normal” because that’s just how your “family is.” Examples from my family include *Working hard your entire life, only to die in debt with zero assets to pass forward to the next generation *Women sharing men and not requiring commitment because that’s just how “men are.” Part of a man is better than no man 🤷🏾♀️ *Raising children with violence, trauma and brute force because “my momma and daddy beat the shit out of me, and I turned out fine” These examples are often miscategorized as “Generational Curses.” The notion of a “Generational Curse” is bullshit. How something has BEEN, does not dictate how it SHOULD or COULD be in the future. I love my family with all my heart❤️I’m proud of the women and men that contributed to the bloodline that courses through my veins. I will honor them by embracing the incredible truth that because of their sacrifices, I sit in a uniquely powerful position. I’m positioned to make entirely different Generational Choices than they did. And I will. A few examples of the types of Generational Choices I’m making include: *Being extremely deliberate about who I partner with and fully commit to do the internal/external work to create AND maintain a healthy family structure. *Understanding the differences between earning money, obtaining assets and growing wealth. I’m committed to making short and long term moves to establish Generational Wealth. *Recognizing that discipline is a beautiful and necessary expression of love. Physical abuse is NOT. Verbal abuse is NOT. Because I’ve been given the information and experience to know better, I will do better. 2020 is an opportunity for all of us. I invite you to join me in eradicating the myth of “Generational Curses” as we deliberately step into General Choice. **Drop one of your new Generational Choices in the comments below!!👇🏾
Prior to RHONYC, she co-hosted “FOX News Specialists”, then moved on to WABC Radio in NYC. You’re probably most familiar with Eboni from her gig on “State of the Culture” on Diddy’s REVOLT TV alongside Joe Budden, Remy Ma, and Jinx.
She also recently became the permanent host and executive producer for “REVOLT BLACK NEWS.”
View this post on Instagram
WTF is Pretty Powerful??!! It’s a question a get daily. I can tell you #PrettyPowerful is NOT what you probably think it is. Its not about being the “prettiest girl” in the room. Often that girl doesn’t even know how to exert her power. #PrettyPowerful is all about intentionality. More specifically it’s about controlling and potentially changing consequential narrative about you or your community through the power of aesthetic. The best part is that #PrettyPowerful can/does look a million different ways. That’s not bullshit, I know that to be true bc I’ve witnessed it firsthand. A talented producer @jam44l 🎥comprised this video that perfectly lays the foundation of what #PrettyPowerful is all about. Swipe right to check it out. Read my book for a full understanding. More to come on this topic soon💫✨💪🏾✍🏾🗣 @revolttv @sotconrevolt @breakfastclubam #NewBookComing
She’s not only beautiful but brainy, and was accepted and enrolled in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill at age 16. She’s also a proud member of the nation’s first Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Congrats to Eboni K. Williams!
