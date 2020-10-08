Bravo Blessings: Eboni K. Williams Becomes The First Black Housewife On #RHONY



The Real Housewives of New York finally has some diversity. The Bravo show has announced the first black housewife to join the franchise, Eboni K. Williams.

TMZ reports that Williams, 37, will join the cast for season 13 which is currently in production.

Eboni also confirmed the news via a statement.

“NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife,” the attorney and talk show host told TMZ. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.” She added, “Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Prior to RHONYC, she co-hosted “FOX News Specialists”, then moved on to WABC Radio in NYC. You’re probably most familiar with Eboni from her gig on “State of the Culture” on Diddy’s REVOLT TV alongside Joe Budden, Remy Ma, and Jinx.

She also recently became the permanent host and executive producer for “REVOLT BLACK NEWS.”

She’s not only beautiful but brainy, and was accepted and enrolled in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill at age 16. She’s also a proud member of the nation’s first Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Congrats to Eboni K. Williams!