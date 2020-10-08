Funniest (And Pettiest) Tweets From The Kamala-Pence VP Debate

“I just couldn’t stand by and listen to his lies any longer.” pic.twitter.com/QCXUrEf4s0 — Kyle Woods (@_kywo) October 8, 2020

Last night’s Vice Presidential Debate between pink-eyed robot Mike Pence and delightfully spicy future VP Kamala Harris was an entertaining, mind-numbing and revealing political spectacle with an unexpected guest (we’ll call him Flyquavious) that sent the whole entire internet into a TIZZY.

The VP debate usually doesn’t shift votes on either side but there was something extremely uncomfortable about the current administration’s #2 looking like an evil android who died years ago and doesn’t know it yet.

There was also something reassuring about Kamala who nailed Trump on his disastrous COVID response, plans to strip Americans with pre-existing conditions of their healthcare and his sinister plot to rush a hyper-conservative judge into RBG’s seat on the Supreme Court before the election.

Overall, it was an impressive performance for Kamala who battled Pence AND the moderator to put points on the board with 26 days until the 2020 Election.

“The needle Kamala threaded tonight as a Black woman needs to be acknowledged,” said “Insecure” star Natasha Rothwell on Kamala’s performance.

“How we’re perceived is based on a short list of ‘permissible’ behavior. She was strong, uncompromising and authentic without falling for bait meant to cast her as an ‘angry black woman.’ I’m in awe.”

CNN’s Van Jones had similar sentiments and called Pence the “Mansplainer-In-Chief.”

But back to the now infamous fly that landed on Pence’s head AND STAYED THERE for two minutes in a CLASSIC political debate moment that pretty much summed up Trump’s stinky Presidency.

