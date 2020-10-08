Juicy J Breaks Down His Best & Worst Investments With Men’s Health [Video]

Juicy J has had a long career that spans decades and is still currently in the process while an entirely new generation is already paying homage. In the past year alone we’ve seen Duke Deuce and Money Bag Yo sample old Juicy J production to get on top of the charts. One thing Juicy J has been doing consistently over his career is investing his money in the right places. Juicy J dropped by Men’s Health to break down some of his best investments and also some of the worst investments. He admits when he got his first big check he didn’t even know what a bank account was and the first big thing he purchased was a Maybach. This was during the filming of “Hustle & Flow” and he was still early on in his career. After that Juicy J got serious about investing and it paid off big for him.

Eventually, J would diversity his portfolio a bit, making savvy investments, including an investment in Keurig. “Every time you buy a Dr. Pepper … Juicy J gets a check,” Juicy J also says. Other investments include Epic Games (which owns Fortnite), as well as Apple and Netflix stocks. J also has a marijuana company with mogul Gary Vaynerchuk.

Let’s not forget he got a huge chunk from the sale of CORE water which was sold years ago and made headlines from how much he pocketed from the deal! Watch his entire portfolio break down.

Back in April, Juicy J quietly dropped a project alongside Splash Drexler called Money Bank.