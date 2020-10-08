In White Folks News: Morgan Wallen Removed As ‘SNL’ Musical Guest After Being Caught Partying With No Mask

Country singer Morgan Wallen, who was set to be the musical guest on this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, has been pulled from the gig after a video of him partying in a confined space, in close proximity of others and without a face covering made the rounds on TikTok.

The Tennessee native addressed SNL‘s decision to pull him from this weekend’s show “because of COVID protocols” in a video on Instagram.

“My actions this past weekend were shortsighted, and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams,” he said from inside the New York hotel he was staying in to prepare for his now-postponed Saturday Night Live debut. “I respect the show’s decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy, and I take ownership for this.”

In the video, Wallen apologized to SNL and his fans and said the show’s creator and executive producer, Lorne Michaels, offered him some words of encouragement and suggested they will “find another time to make this up.”

Wallen was having the time of his life this week, attending the game between Alabama and Texas A&M this past Saturday, before being spotted that same weekend partying on campus, drinking, and kissing random women…in the middle of a pandemic.

I’ve seen like 87 tiktoks similar to this one. Morgan Wallen belongs to the streets. pic.twitter.com/LNeZVc3v6v — 🍂Tyne🍂 (@RyleeTWing) October 5, 2020

Wallen says he’s “not positive for COVID,” but believes this situation has shown him that he’s lost himself a little bit, and he wants to temporarily step away from the spotlight to work on himself. While Bill Burr is still expected to host this weekend, a replacement musical guest has not been announced.

The 27-year-old country crooner behind “Whiskey Glasses” and “Cover Me Up” was particularly criticized because of the severity of COVID in Alabama, which has recorded over 1,200 coronavirus cases in August alone.