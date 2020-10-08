So Saweet: Quavo Posts A Screenshot Of The Famous DM That Lead To His Relationship With Saweetie

Though they’ve talked about the interaction in the past, Quavo caused a frenzy when he finally posted a screenshot from his first-ever conversation with Saweetie from almost 3 years ago.

Over the past few days, folks on Twitter have been showing off their relationships, comparing how they first DM’d their significant other to what their union is like today. Since they met on social media like so many couples today do, Quavo decided to show off the successful shot he sent Saweetie’s way that kicked off their relationship.

Quavo previously talked about this very interaction in an interview with GQ, saying, “I seen her on my Explore page. I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ So I slid in her DM… I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’”

And that’s exactly what their first interaction looks like. Quavo sent a snowflake emoji, Saweetie replied with a bowl of noodles, and the Migos rapper hit her with the, “u so icy Ima glacer boy.” Clearly, the “Tap In” rapper was here for it from the beginning, writing back, “was hannin then.”

HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING 😂 pic.twitter.com/hIYyicrfIj — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 7, 2020

This tweet ended up sparking a bunch of recreations from fans who decided to hop in their crush’s DMs to try out the same pick-up line. Unsurprisingly, it didn’t work out too well for anyone who wasn’t Quavo.

Saweetie went on to clarify why the rapper so simply shooting his shot even worked in the first place, letting people know she already wanted him before he slid in her DMs…so he probably could have said anything and achieved the same results.

“Straight to the point I been wanting this man,” she wrote.

Straight to the point I been wanting this man 😂😂 https://t.co/JrpZByRrGB — babyhairprince$$ (@Saweetie) October 7, 2020

During their interview with GQ, Saweetie and Quavo reminisced about how they flirted over DM’s and phone calls when they first began talking to one another in 2018. The two eventually met face to face for a date at Quavo’s favorite steakhouse, Stoney River. The Migo’s rapper almost choked on a crab cake during their first date:

“I’m still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he’s, like, choking at the table,” Saweetie recalled. Quavo shared that they still ended the night with an “intimate first,” and that they “ain’t look back since.”

The sweet couple later gushed about how they’ve learned so much about themselves from being together:

“I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him — not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté. I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him,” said Saweetie.

Quavo shared that he’s learned to be alot more vulnerable around his beloved “Icy Girl.”

“I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me,” he explains. “I don’t let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow up. She’s showing me how to love a woman.”

Such a simple interaction led to a long-lasting relationship. We love to see it.