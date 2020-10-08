Sony Gives An In-Depth Look At The Playstation 5 With Official Tear Down [Video]

Heading into this holiday season Sony is prepping to release their highly anticipated Playstation 5. The next-gen console will be the most sought-after item this holiday season with preorders selling out within seconds like a limited-edition sneaker release. Amazon is already emailing customers stating they oversold the units they would receive and the customers may not have the console on launch day. Walmart has thrown its hands in the air and refunded some customers so they can make other accommodations. When the two biggest retailers in America are having issues meeting demand you can already imagine the chaos that’s coming when it’s actually released November 12th. Even with the units practically selling themselves Sony continues their rollout just to tease us who didn’t secure a console and to hype us who did. The latest video features Sony showcasing the hardware. Many people have critiqued the look of the PlayStation 5 for its big out of this world frame but people are slowly adjusting. Sony does not want anyone trying to recreate this video and warns of exposure to laser radiation, electric shock, or other injuries if you take your console apart. You can watch the breakdown video and learn all about the inner works of the Playstation 5 below.