A Lil’ Positivity: Travis Scott Offers To Pay First Semester’s Tuition For 5 Incoming HBCU Students

Amid all of his professional success, Travis Scott decided he wants to give back to his fans–especially those starting college this semester and attending an HBCU.

This giving spree started when Scott tweeted out a joke about stockpiling cell phones, because he kept breaking them so often. Because this tweet points out just how rich the rapper is, Scott was met with replies from fans asking him to replace their Airpods, clothing, and other items.

I got u where I send u sum at https://t.co/Uwd3463Br3 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

That 4 sho. And I got a pair of the shoes I wore all tour u can have those tooo. https://t.co/XCBhfWgH0n — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

After promising a few fans some new merch and replacement airpods, Scott shifted his focus toward his fans who are students and offered to pay for five people to attend college for a semester. He later added that he wanted to pay for students attending an HBCU.

After his initial call to action, he then shared that both of his parents attended HBCUs, with his mother going to Louisiana’s Grambling State University and his father going to Prairie View A&M in Texas.

AND I KNOW SCHOOL JUST STARTED AND I WANNA TAKE CARE OF 5 KIDS TUITION FOR THERE FIRST SEMESTER OF SCHOOL !!! WHY NOT!!!!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

Before logging off, Travis did reply to two fans asking for help with their tuition.

He retweeted a young woman attending Howard University, writing, “Say lesss Taylorrrr !!!!!” letting the student know she’s getting her first semester’s tuition paid for.

Say lesss Taylorrrr !!!!!!! https://t.co/t2Hrvqz5Cw — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

Travis replied to another student attending Morehouse, writing, “My mom always wanted me to go here.!!!! So I got u bro !!! Just lock in and come out of there ready to change the world.”

My mom always wanted me to go here.!!!! So I got u bro !!! Just lock in and come out of there ready to change the world. https://t.co/VwWwr0SswO — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

This isn’t the first time that the rapper has shown off his charitable deeds. The “Sicko Mode” star donated $500,000 in partnership with the NFL last year to the Dream Corps, which advocates for social justice. Apparently, the rapper required that the NFL make a joint donation with him before he would agree to perform in last year’s Super Bowl.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said in a statement at the time. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Scotty has certainly been known for changing the game. The Cactus Jack mogul is currently buzzing off the success of his collaboration with McDonald’s and he just celebrated a number 1 spot on the Billboard charts with his new song “Franchise” alongside Young Thug and M.I.A.