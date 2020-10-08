“Love After Lockup” Exclusive: Quaylon Needs Space [Video]

The midseason premiere of “Love After Lockup” is on the way and it’s about to be EXPLOSIVE.

There’s lots to unpack ahead of the show’s return this Friday, October 9 at 9 PM ET/ 8 PM CT including ALL the messy drama between Quaylon and Shavel. Fed up with Shavel questioning his post-jail quiet demeanor, Quaylon’s starting to crack under pressure and he lets it be known.

“That’s me, that’s my personality, that’s who I am,” Quaylon tells Shavel who questions why he’s sitting SO quietly in the car. “But when you was in jail it and it was seven o’clock in the morning you called me and we were talking, so what do you mean?!” says Shavel who notes that he’s been “acting weird” since his welcome home party. “Like you wouldn’t even tell me good morning this morning,” Shavel adds while Quaylon mocks her for being “jelly.” “What is there to talk about?! replies Quaylon. “I’m asleep, I’m tired. What are you talking about?! It’s 7:30 in the morning, I’m brushing my teeth! “But when you was in jail it was seven o’clock in the morning you called me and we were talking,” retorts Shavel. “So what do you mean?!”

Quaylon later says in a confessional that he’s still “adjusting” to being around his boo.

“It’s going to take some time to get used to,” says Quaylon. “I’ve been living with these guys for all these years in prison and right now I just need some time to myself.”

In case you’re (sadly) not well versed in all things Shavel and Quaylon, here’s how WE tv describes their “Love After Lockup” love story;

“Shavel made a love connection with Quaylon after being introduced through a friend. Two years later, he’s ready to be released from prison and start a new life with his soulmate. Is this couple built to last?”

The third season of WE tv’s smash hit docuseries “Love After Lockup” returns with six new episodes on The highly-addicting series follows lovebirds hoping to make their way down the aisle with the jailbirds who may or may not be conning them. Whether it’s dodging a parole officer, negotiating with a halfway house, or being stuck under house arrest with someone they hardly know, the realities of being on the outside are starting to hit these newly released prisoners. Will they break the law and go back to jail, or save themselves and leave their lovers broken-hearted?

“Love After Lockup” is produced by Sharp Entertainment. Executive Producers are Matt Sharp, Dan Adler, and Alan Madison. Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell are Executive Producers for WE tv.

