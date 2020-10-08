Keep It CHill: Cynthia Bailey Details Having Huge 250 Guest Wedding Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Cynthia Bailey’s nuptials to Mike Hill are continuing as planned, despite the COVID-19 crisis. As previously reported Cynthia and her sportscaster sweetie announced that they’d be tying the knot on 10/10/20—but coronavirus almost thwarted their plans.

Fast forward to the present day and Mr. and Mrs. Hill are going forward with their nuptials and keeping their huge 250 guest list. According to 50 Cynt, no matter the size of the wedding she and her hubby-to-be will be vigilant about enforcing COVID-19 safety measures.

“Weddings are stressful. For me, the most stress for Mike and I is making sure we are not only following the COVID-19 rules and regulations, but also putting people in place to enforce them,” she told Rachel Lindsay of Extra. “We’re having a large wedding. To be honest, everything that we’re doing for our wedding 10/10/20, we would be doing if we had 50 people there. We would still be doing temperature checks, still be enforcing masks and face shields because at the end of the day, you can get COVID at any time regardless of the amount of people that you’re around.”

Mike and Cynthia will tie the knot at the palatial The Governors Towne Club in Acworth, GA, and guests will be socially-distanced with indoor and outdoor seating.



“Everything is still a go,” she said. “We’ve literally almost scared our guests about coming at this point. We’re like, ‘Listen, we’re in a hot spot! This is what you’re going to have to do! We’re going to have security there if you don’t keep your mask on!’ We have indoor, outdoor. Like, no one is confined to a traditional wedding situation.”

Cynthia also shared more details about the wedding with Page Six and noted more COVID-19 precautions including sanitizing stations, hand washing basins, and temperature checks.

She also noted that she has THREE current and former housewife bridesmaids; Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, and Eva Marcille.

50 Cynt also said that her on-again/off-again friend NeNe Leakes is invited-–even though she’s yet to RSVP for this weekend’s ceremony.

“Honestly, with everything going on as far as her leaving the show, I wasn’t sure how comfortable she’d be attending the wedding knowing she has issues [with Bravo]. You just never know what someone is going through, but she’s still more than welcome to come.”

Now wouldn’t it be “so nasty and so rude” to pop up at someone’s wedding without RSVP’ing—orrrrr…

Nonetheless, congrats to Cynthia and Mike!

What do YOU think about her moving forward with a big wedding despite the pandemic???