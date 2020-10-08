Amber Rose Reveals “How It Started” With Her Baby Daddy AE

Amber Rose has hopped on Twitter’s “How it started” trend, revealing the humble origins of her and her boo AE’s relationship. Amber and Alexander have been going strong since 2018 and now we know somewhat of how their romance popped off. In a screenshot from AE’s account, amber shared the message he sent her after they met in person for the first time.

Back in 2018, AE messaged the model,

“Hey u. It’s Alexander… we just left the awards.. see I DM’d in 2016.. so I’ve been patiently waitin 2 yrs.. ha… where r uuu? I didn’t get a text.”

It doesn’t appear that Amber answered the message right away but she did eventually reply to Alexander’s photo with “so fine” and a heart eye emoji. AE responded with “babyyyyy” and his own cocktail of flattering emojis. Fast forward to two years later, Amber and AE have a beautiful baby boy together and raise Amber’s son as a blended family.

In related news, Quavo reshared the DMs that sparked his and Swaeetie’s love story. Quavo matched Saweeties energy, calling himself a “glacier boy”, referencing Saweetie’s icy girl moniker back in 2018.

HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING 😂 pic.twitter.com/hIYyicrfIj — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 7, 2020

Have you ever tried shooting your shot in the DMs and experiencing success like these couples?