Kiss Herrrr! Kehlani Joins Victoria Monét For “Touch Me” Remix [Audio]

Kehlani and Victoria Monét are finally giving fans what they want: a song about their (alleged) sexcapades!

Following the release of her JAGUAR EP back in August, Victoria Monét is back with a remix of her hit song, “Touch Me.” The new take on the song features fellow songstress and rumored former boo Kehlani, which makes for an even more sensual song.

If you’re just now hearing about Monét and Kehlani’s relationship, both parties have been dropping hints for fans for a few years now. Both singers were allegedly in a relationship before Kehlani got pregnant with her first child back in 2018.

Victoria hinted at their relationship shortly after coming out, saying the following in an interview with Gay Times:

“I literally fell in love with a girl,” she said. “And I had a boyfriend at the time, and then we broke up. But this woman ended up getting pregnant because she had a boyfriend in a polyamorous relationship. There were a lot of things that I was personally going through that I didn’t speak about.”

Obviously, she didn’t name any names, but that sure sounds a LOT like the Oakland native.

Fans also noticed references to Victoria in Kehlani’s music, like on “Hate the Club,” where she name-drops the singer, saying, “Drunk when I call you Monet/Beggin’ you to walk me out.”

When tweeting about the release of their new remix together, Victoria told Kehlani, “it feels so nice to finally have music WITH you and not just about you lmao thank you for being all that you are.”

I think we’re all thinking the same thing here: GIVE US A MUSIC VIDEO! You can listen to the “Touch Me” remix up above.