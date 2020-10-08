Ryan Reynolds & A Littler Rel Howery Star In ‘Truman Show’-ish Trailer For Action-Comedy “Free Guy”

Ryan Reynolds stars as a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, and decides to become the hero of his own story—one he rewrites himself.

Now, in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way, before it is too late.

Peep the bonkers trailer below:

Reynolds previously described the upcoming film as “an updated version of Back to the Future for this generation.”

“It really felt like Back to the Future,” Reynolds said of the film’s script, penned by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, during Brazil’s CCXP convention in December. “It was imbued with all of that same sort of wish fulfillment, action-adventure, little elements of sci-fi and supernatural, so for us, it felt really timely.

“I mean, it’s not every day that you get to make a movie isn’t based on a comic book, or based on a graphic novel, or based on anything. It was just an original idea that we got to take the ball and run with, and it was a dream come true. It’s my favorite film that I’ve ever done in my life, and I hope I get to make three or four more.”

Also starring Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, “Free Guy” is directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn.

“That was one of the things that when friends would ask me what the movie was about, I would say, ‘Yeah, it’s Truman Show meets maybe a little Back to the Future in there, maybe a little Ready Player One in there,'” Keery told The Hollywood Reporter. “Yeah, it was a real blessing working with Ryan, though. He’s like, the nicest dude I’ve ever met in my entire life [laughs].”

“Free Guy” opens in U.S. theaters on December 11, 2020.