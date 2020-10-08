LIFEWTR Debuts 'Black Art Rising' Digital Gallery Starring Tobe Nwigwe
LIFEWTR Debuts ‘Black Art Rising’ Digital Gallery Starring Revolutionary Culture-Shifter Tobe Nwigwe
View this post on Instagram
Yo…we partnered with @LIFEWTR to highlight BLACK CREATIVES in these times! The #BlackArtRising campaign celebrates and supports Black creative voices of change at TheBlackArtRising.com and on @LIFEWTR. 🗣 CALLING ALL BLACK CREATORS! Post your original artwork (old or new) using #BlackArtRisingContest and tag @LIFEWTR for the chance to receive funding for your next great creation. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest ends 10/27/2020. 18+ or older. Subject to Official Rules at TheBlackArtRising.com *Link in Bio*. Account must be public to enter.
LIFEWTR continued its proud tradition of amplifying social progress through art by launching Black Art Rising–a digital exhibition documenting the diverse responses to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.
The gallery was created to not only preserve this moment in time, but to help keep the movement alive and ensure future generations have access to the art and artists who are acting as vanguards of change.
“People get easily distracted. It’s necessary we keep the conversations going and people focused on what really matters. Art is influence. Why wouldn’t we use our platform,” said revolutionary culture-shifter Tobe Nwigwe.
At launch, Black Art Rising features protest art from eight creators at the forefront of racial justice with room for everyday creators to share original artwork for the chance to be aggregated into its infinite digital gallery.
“When we elevate creators equally, allowing them to inspire the world and be inspired by others, creativity can flow freely,” said Michael Smith, Sr. Director, Marketing, PepsiCo, Water+ Portfolio. “Unfortunately, it hasn’t been that way and Black creatives have long been underrepresented in the arts.
It will take continued dedication by all, and at LIFEWTR, we are committed to using our platform to spotlight the amazing talents of Black creatives, who now more than ever are inspiring others to use their voices with purpose and push others to address systemic racism head on.”
Check out the magical gallery on TheBlackArtRising.com featuring these prolific creators:
● Tobe Nwigwe: A hip-hop artist whose lyrics and tone of music tell the story of a difficult upbringing as a first-generation Nigerian kid in the Alief neighborhood of Houston, TX. He has a singular goal in life: “to make purpose popular.”
View this post on Instagram
Poster 102 / 365 – This pattern I made inspired on this poster inspired my @adobeaero augmented reality this week. Swipe left to see. – If you want to experience the AR design in your home or outside, follow the following instructions. 1. Download Adobe Aero App 2. Click the link in my bio
● Temi Coker: a multidisciplinary artist whose mix of vibrant colors and textures come from his upbringing in Nigeria and love for the African Diaspora. His style focuses on evoking emotion through color, patterns and storytelling.
View this post on Instagram
To be held and protected in love is one of the greatest blessings life affords us ✨✨✨ this print along with all of the ones you’ve been asking for are going live this week. But before that I will be taking down a lot of the old ones. Consider this a warning to get that print you’ve been eyeing because it’s days might be limited 🤗 #love #blacklove #couple #wedding #illustration #procreate
● Reyna Noriega: a visual artist, author and educator who works across a variety of mediums, from graphic design, to painting, digital illustration and photography. Her multidisciplinary practice is devoted to highlighting and uplifting women, as she tells stories inspired by her culture and experiences, in which women can recognize themselves, feel represented and empowered.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @bright_walls for inviting me out to honor CNA Andrea Johnson and other healthcare workers at @allegiancehealth . It was a pleasure working with you all and @d_j_rice and @haveanicedayy_ And @bwhitfield_studios . Hope to see you all soon. Big photo credits on capturing the moments go to: @andrewvolk , @mevocreativestudios @bwhitfield_studios 👆🏽Amazing and friendly Photographers/artists. Definite follows from me.
● Thomas Evans (a.k.a. Detour): an all-around creative specializing in large scale public art, interactive visuals, portraiture, immersive spaces and creative directing. A born collaborator and “military brat,” he pulls from every conceivable experience that shapes his landscapes and perspectives.
View this post on Instagram
THE SHOP IS OPEN! . . . It's Friday so you know what that means. The print shop is back in business…..but only for two days! . . . Y'all have blown my mind with your love of my bloom collection. Originally, it was only going to be three pieces as most of my collections are but this one, IN THE GARDEN, happened on a whim and it's probably my favorite. . . . #blackisbeautiful #browngirls #blackgirlart #blackgirls #blackhair #dopeblackart #atlantaillustrator #representationmatters #blackgirlsillustrate #dopeblackart #sheisthis #atlantacreative #blackartistspace #atlantaartist #blackwomen #browngirlbloggers #africanamerican #atlanta #blackgirlillustrations #africanamericanart #artistofinstagram #artforblackgirls #illustrationhowl #blackgirlmagic #brownskin #creativewomen #theillustrationroom #illustrationdaily #womenofillustration #womenofcolor #womenwhodraw
● Shae Anthony: founder of “She Is This,” a way to inspire girls and women of color to not just embrace their skin but celebrate it and everything it comes with through the power of her illustrations. Whether chocolate, vanilla, freckles, moles or anything in between, she reminds others of how amazing their brown skin truly is.
View this post on Instagram
I still remember getting a call from @ChuckLightning right as I was walking into @articulateatl… I still remember bugging out when @whippawiley and I met to brainstorm ideas… it feels like yesterday when I welcomed Chief @jidenna to the studio to see the piece in person… But it’s been a whole year since we showed y’all the way to take 85 to Africa… Still jammin from Lagos to Lakewood… Dahomey to Decatur… cuz you know, #EverywhereWeGoThereWeAre HAPPY ANNIVERSARY #85toAfrica! Big love to everyone involved in this amazing project! ✊🏿
● Dr. Fahamu Pecou: an interdisciplinary artist and scholar whose works combine observations on hip-hop, fine art and popular culture. Pecou’s paintings, performance art, and academic work addresses concerns around contemporary representations of Black men and how these images impact both the reading and performance of Black masculinity.
View this post on Instagram
Join Me 2020 Oil, Enamel, Spray paint on Panel Lost & Found OPEN TODAY Thinkspace Projects Thanks @thinkspace_art for the opportunity. Honored to show along with @dovie_golden @anthonyhurd Also check my interview about the body of work with @juxtapozmag link here and in bio https://www.juxtapoz.com/news/painting/lost-found-chicago-s-max-sansing-thinkspace-projects/ Thinkspace Projects contact(at)thinkspaceprojects.com For inquires 6009 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232 (310) 558-3375 Hours: Tue – Sat Noon – 6PM #maxsansing #thinkspacegallery
● Max Sansing: a fine artist and talented muralist. His distinct aesthetic fuses the color-drenched dynamism of street art with the technical elegance of photorealism. Born and raised by two artistic parents, he found passion and creative gifts early. Involved with several graffiti crews, he taught himself oil painting before completing formal training.
● Lauren (Lo) Harris: a digital artist who specializes in illustration and motion design. Through bright palettes and relational compositions, she creates work that champions vibrance, confidence, humanity and celebrations of a more just and kind world.
In the coming weeks, fans will have the opportunity to win original artwork and limited-edition prints designed by Black Art Rising featured artists. For full details, follow @LIFEWTR on Instagram.
Creators who share their creations using #BlackArtRisingContest and tagging @LIFEWTR could be selected by LIFEWTR and special guest judges including Tobe Nwigwe now through Friday, October 27.
Those selected will receive a $500 stipend from the $50k Black Art Rising Fund to finance art supplies for their next great creation, and to be recognized on TheBlackArtRising.com.
LIFEWTR is committing $50,000 to help increase the number of diverse voices speaking their truth through art.
In February 2021, LIFEWTR will debut a limited-edition bottle series pack in honor of Black History Month that will spotlight the work of emerging Black creators. A portion of proceeds will benefit organizations that amplify Black voices in the arts. LIFEWTR believes Black Lives do, and always will, matter.
To learn more about LIFEWTR’s many initiatives supporting Black communities, click here. And for additional information on Black Art Rising, click here.
