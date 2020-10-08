LIFEWTR Debuts ‘Black Art Rising’ Digital Gallery Starring Revolutionary Culture-Shifter Tobe Nwigwe

LIFEWTR continued its proud tradition of amplifying social progress through art by launching Black Art Rising–a digital exhibition documenting the diverse responses to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

The gallery was created to not only preserve this moment in time, but to help keep the movement alive and ensure future generations have access to the art and artists who are acting as vanguards of change.

“People get easily distracted. It’s necessary we keep the conversations going and people focused on what really matters. Art is influence. Why wouldn’t we use our platform,” said revolutionary culture-shifter Tobe Nwigwe.

At launch, Black Art Rising features protest art from eight creators at the forefront of racial justice with room for everyday creators to share original artwork for the chance to be aggregated into its infinite digital gallery.

“When we elevate creators equally, allowing them to inspire the world and be inspired by others, creativity can flow freely,” said Michael Smith, Sr. Director, Marketing, PepsiCo, Water+ Portfolio. “Unfortunately, it hasn’t been that way and Black creatives have long been underrepresented in the arts.

It will take continued dedication by all, and at LIFEWTR, we are committed to using our platform to spotlight the amazing talents of Black creatives, who now more than ever are inspiring others to use their voices with purpose and push others to address systemic racism head on.”

Check out the magical gallery on TheBlackArtRising.com featuring these prolific creators:

● Tobe Nwigwe: A hip-hop artist whose lyrics and tone of music tell the story of a difficult upbringing as a first-generation Nigerian kid in the Alief neighborhood of Houston, TX. He has a singular goal in life: “to make purpose popular.”

● Temi Coker: a multidisciplinary artist whose mix of vibrant colors and textures come from his upbringing in Nigeria and love for the African Diaspora. His style focuses on evoking emotion through color, patterns and storytelling.

● Reyna Noriega: a visual artist, author and educator who works across a variety of mediums, from graphic design, to painting, digital illustration and photography. Her multidisciplinary practice is devoted to highlighting and uplifting women, as she tells stories inspired by her culture and experiences, in which women can recognize themselves, feel represented and empowered.

● Thomas Evans (a.k.a. Detour): an all-around creative specializing in large scale public art, interactive visuals, portraiture, immersive spaces and creative directing. A born collaborator and “military brat,” he pulls from every conceivable experience that shapes his landscapes and perspectives.

● Shae Anthony: founder of “She Is This,” a way to inspire girls and women of color to not just embrace their skin but celebrate it and everything it comes with through the power of her illustrations. Whether chocolate, vanilla, freckles, moles or anything in between, she reminds others of how amazing their brown skin truly is.

● Dr. Fahamu Pecou: an interdisciplinary artist and scholar whose works combine observations on hip-hop, fine art and popular culture. Pecou’s paintings, performance art, and academic work addresses concerns around contemporary representations of Black men and how these images impact both the reading and performance of Black masculinity.

● Max Sansing: a fine artist and talented muralist. His distinct aesthetic fuses the color-drenched dynamism of street art with the technical elegance of photorealism. Born and raised by two artistic parents, he found passion and creative gifts early. Involved with several graffiti crews, he taught himself oil painting before completing formal training.

● Lauren (Lo) Harris: a digital artist who specializes in illustration and motion design. Through bright palettes and relational compositions, she creates work that champions vibrance, confidence, humanity and celebrations of a more just and kind world.

In the coming weeks, fans will have the opportunity to win original artwork and limited-edition prints designed by Black Art Rising featured artists. For full details, follow @LIFEWTR on Instagram.

Creators who share their creations using #BlackArtRisingContest and tagging @LIFEWTR could be selected by LIFEWTR and special guest judges including Tobe Nwigwe now through Friday, October 27.

Those selected will receive a $500 stipend from the $50k Black Art Rising Fund to finance art supplies for their next great creation, and to be recognized on TheBlackArtRising.com.

LIFEWTR is committing $50,000 to help increase the number of diverse voices speaking their truth through art.

In February 2021, LIFEWTR will debut a limited-edition bottle series pack in honor of Black History Month that will spotlight the work of emerging Black creators. A portion of proceeds will benefit organizations that amplify Black voices in the arts. LIFEWTR believes Black Lives do, and always will, matter.

To learn more about LIFEWTR’s many initiatives supporting Black communities, click here. And for additional information on Black Art Rising, click here.