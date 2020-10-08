OutKast Celebrates The 20th Anniversary Of ‘Stankonia’ By Dropping Unreleased Remixes

In honor of the 20th anniversary of their classic album, Stankonia, OutKast is dropping unreleased remixes for their platinum tracks, “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad),” “Ms. Jackson,” and “So Fresh, So Clean.” According to reports from Variety, they’re all set to be released throughout the month of October.

The Atlanta duo will be making Stankonia available digitally in 24 Bit and 360 Reality Audio beginning on October 30. Plus, the newly-revamped version of the original album will also have six previously unreleased bonus tracks that include the Mr. Drunk Remix of “Ms. Jackson,” the Stankonia Remix of “So Fresh, So Clean,” and the Zack de la Rocha Remix of “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” along with an a capella rendition of those three songs.

The “So Fresh, So Clean” ten-cut bundle includes the Radio Mix and Fatboy Slim Mix of the track, the “Ms. Jackson” bundle features the Radio Mix, Instrumental, Mr. Drunk Remix, and a capella versions of the song in addition to “Sole Sunday,” and the seven cuts in the “B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)” bundle includes the Radio Edit, Radio Mix, instrumental, Cutmaster Swiff Remix, Zack de la Rocha Remix, Beat Bullies Remix, and a capella versions.

On top of that, the 20th-anniversary pack also means the re-release of Stankonia in vinyl formatting.

While Andre 3000 is known for keeping to himself nowadays, Big Boi seems excited about the upcoming release: