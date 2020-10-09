1-Year-Old Dies In Hot Car After Father Allegedly Stops Police From Breaking Windows, Supporters Say He’s Innocent

There’s a shocking story circulating out of Las Vegas that involves a 27-year-old father and his now-deceased child.

Toddler dies in hot car after dad refused to let cops break window https://t.co/qsKZDyiMud pic.twitter.com/33GpnPX4Yk — New York Post (@nypost) October 7, 2020

Sidney Deal was arrested on child abuse charges after police say he refused their assistance in getting his 1-year-old daughter, Sayah, out of his hot car before her death.

The Review-Journal reports that police were called around 3:30 p.m. Mondy and said Deal rejected their offers to break the window or call a tow truck or locksmith to rescue his child that was locked inside his vehicle. The dad allegedly told them that he just “needed to call his brother” and told the brother that the air conditioner was running so little Sayah would “be fine.”

The brother told authorities that Deal asked for heir mother’s insurance info. Later when he arrived on the scene, the brother said that Sidney Deal stopped him from breaking the window because the “car was new.”

“When Deal’s brother arrived, he told police, “He immediately took his shirt off, wrapped it around his knuckles and was ready to punch the window,” according to the report obtained by The Journal-Review “Sidney stopped him and said he wanted to wait for a tow truck. Sidney insisted he not damage his new vehicle, stating he had just bought the car and did not have the money to repair a broken window.”

Deal then allegedly called his girlfriend who was on hold with a locksmith, and after around an hour, police broke the car’s window anyway without consent.

That’s when they discovered that the child was dead.

Police spokesman Larry Hadfield released a statement saying that the officers waited to break the window because Deal was “adamant about protecting the car.” Hadfield also said that officers could see the child breathing.

“The dad said that the A/C was on and the kid was playing, and when the officers arrived, they saw that she was breathing,” Hadfield said according to The Review-Journal. “But when the officers got concerned for the child’s well-being, they broke the window.”

Still, while Sidney Deal might be in jail on charges connected to Sayah’s death, supporters including his mother say he’s not to blame. Instead, they believe this all just a tragic accident and they wonder why the police didn’t act sooner.

“My son was not negligent the way he handled it,” said Artavia Wilson, Sidney Deal’s mother to 8 News Now. “That’s totally not true, the police officers were there when I spoke with him yesterday, he asked the officers to help him. He thought his daughter was in air [conditioning], she added noting that he’s a “great father” who had full custody of the girl. “The car was running and she was in the car!”

The child’s mother has also spoken out and told 8 News Now that she’s devastated about the loss. She also denied that Deal had full custody of the little girl and wondered why he was so slow to act.

“I just wanna know why her dad wouldn’t be a regular dad and bust out the window,” said Mariah Coleman.

Sidney Deal is currently out on bond.

