“Black Love” Exclusive: Felicia And Karega Reveal How They Overcame Enormous Loss

The weekend is here and OWN’s “Black Love” is airing a brand new episode Saturday. The upcoming show features Karega and Felicia Bailey, a couple who have experienced enormous loss. We’ve got an exclusive clip, where Felicia talks about how healthy her pregnancy had been — until it wasn’t. As Felicia shares her painful experience, Karega shows his support throughout the retelling — and the whole thing is incredibly touching. Watch the clip below:

So so so so sad. Our hearts go out to them. We’re really glad that “Black Love” exists to show how couples get through some of the hardest experiences. This was truly tragic.

Here’s more about the episode below:

Episode Description:

True love can withstand any test and we see the strength of this through the brilliant couple Karega & Felicia Bailey. The duo courageously share how unexpectedly losing their daughter at birth changed their lives while also teaching them a deeper love.

Episode 405: Stand By Me airs 10/10/20 on OWN at 9 PM. Will you be watching?