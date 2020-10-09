Pettiest Reactions To Tory Lanez (FINALLY) Being Charged With Shooting Megan Thee Stallion

tory big head lanez is going to JAIL pic.twitter.com/ibeXqFmIda — gab (@inimitablegem) October 8, 2020

It’s only been a few weeks since teensy-tiny twerp Tory Lanez dropped his shameless surprise album where he addresses the now infamous Megan Thee Stallion saga, has a hissy fit about his height, professes his love for Kylie, fires shots at unproblematic women and refuses to take any responsibility for ruining his own career.

“To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST,” he teased on Twitter before dropping the uncomfortably toxic album that we’re sure he was advised against releasing.

To my fans … I’m sorry for my silence …. but respectfully .. I got time today …… 9 PM PST . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 24, 2020

The 17-track project titled “Daystar” came weeks after ex-homieloverfriend Megan Thee Stallion confirmed him as her shooter on the night in question. After dropping the new release, Tory shared with fans via Twitter that this was the best way for him to speak about the issue at hand.

“There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully ….”, the caption read.

There is a time to stay silent . And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this … ALL PLATFORMS … ….. #DAYSTAR … I’ll be back to y’all soon …. respectfully …. pic.twitter.com/rC7oAotwfR — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020

Back in August, Meg took to Instagram live to officially confirm Tory as her shooter and she had this to say:

“Yes… Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said in the video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she added in the viral post.

Fast forward to this week where he FINALLY was slapped with charges stemming from that now infamous night earlier this year.

According to Los Angeles County’s website, the District Attorney is officially charging the singer/rapper (real name Daystar Peterson) with one felony count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

If convicted, he faces up to 22 years and 8 months in state prison.

His arraignment is scheduled for THIS TUESDAY, October 13, so you already know we’ll be bringing you the latest details on this case.

Are you satisfied with the charges against Tory? Do you think he’ll actually be convicted? Tell us in the comments and peep the pettiest reactions to Tory FINALLY being charged on the flip.