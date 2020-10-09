Draya Celebrates Six Months Of Secret Romance With Tyrod Taylor?

Draya Michele, 35, seems to be getting closer to opening up about her apparent romance with NFL baller Tyrod Taylor. The model just shared a photo of a large rose bouquet with the caption “6 dozen 6 months”, indicating the rumored romance is going swell.

Chatter about Draya and the Chargers player started earlier this month after fans spotted Tyrod amongst the guest at a super private dinner party Draya hosted with a small group of friends. After fans questioned Draya about Tyrod’s presence she quickly deleted the photo.

Tyrod Taylor, 31, plays the quarterback position for the LA Chargers. He’s originally from Hampton, Virginia, and doesn’t have any kids. Late last year, Draya announced her split from Orlando Scandrick and has been keeping her dating life low profile.

Recently, Draya revealed she purchased her first home in the Los Angeles area, all on her own. When fans tried to demean Draya by suggesting she bought the home with “child support” money, she quickly shut them down adding she doesn’t receive a dime in support. The reality TV star shares a son with Scandrick and has an older son named Kniko.

Draya is also celebrating 10 years on her bikini business, Mint Swim. Congrats to her!

What do you think of Draya and Tyrod as a secret couple?