Cardi B Defends Offset After Filing For Divorce–“He A Dumbazz Not A Bad Man”

Even though Cardi B feels like her marriage with Offset is over, that doesn’t mean she thinks he’s a bad person.

The “WAP” rapper ended up defending her estranged husband on Twitter on Thursday night, which came after a fan described Offset as a “bad man.” Cardi was quick to repsond to the message clapping back, pointing out the ways the Migos rapper unselfishly helped her with her career.

“He a dumbass not a bad man,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “…cause out of everybody that tried to steal, finesse me into working with their brand for less he got people coming for me with CORRECT CONTRACTS and never ask for a dollar or benefit like every1 else. Nikkas is nikka but a bad personality he not.”

The post came less than a month after Cardi confirmed she had filed for divorce from Offset. The two secretly got married in 2017 and welcomed their first and only child together in the following year. Cardi and Offset had previously separated because of the latter’s alleged infidelity, but reconciled months later.

Just a few days ago, Cardi B posted to Instagram to declare herself, “Single, bad and rich …” Offset was one of just 7 million Instagram users who “liked” the post, which could mean 2 things: there’s no bad blood between the former couple, or he’s trying to be petty.

Either way, it seems like these two are better off friends.