You Man Are Chattin’ Bare S#!t: Stormzy And Chip Are Clashing…Well Chip Is, The Mandem Await Wicked Skengman’s Response

There’s a storm brewing across the pond and one of the UK’s most prestigious artists is taking spray. Pun intended.

Grime/rap/pop artists Stormzy and Chip are in the midst of a beef that has already gone off wax and into the streets. But before we get to that, allow us to explain how this war of words came to be. Back in May Chip, Skepta, and Young Adz released an album call Insomnia (it’s FIRE too). On the song “Waze” Chip spit a few bars that many took as shots aimed at Big Michael:

“You ain’t been platinum, silver or gold, you ain’t even been bronze, you div, you ain’t even done ten years in this ting, round here we don’t hear you’re a king, man will take your throne”

Shortly after these bars went into the atmosphere, Stormzy dropped a joint called “I Dunno” featuring Tion Wayne and Dutchavelli. There, Stiff Chocolate takes time to address the chatter about Chip’s alleged disses, called “sending” in Grime culture:

“Is he sending for me? I dunno, what them boy there sell first week? I dunno, when they ask for the fee let em know that’s it 1.5 for the headline show”

This week, Chip uploaded a video to social media that is said to be from June of this year that shows Stormzy walking in the car park of his flat after showing up unannounced to confront his enemy. Chip’s manager Ashley Rae-Tapping explained what happened on the day of the video.

No way Stormzy pulled up To Chip’s house😭 pic.twitter.com/1IzirmaM9K — Faiz (@Faiz0_) October 7, 2020

According to The Sun:

“Stormzy pulled unannounced to Chip’s building with 3 other people, the building which I also lived in but a separate apartment.

“The building was secure with gates… he didn’t knock he came in and was posted in the car park screaming for Chip to come outside.

“After being told to leave twice as Chip wasn’t home he refused and made his way to Chip’s apartment on the top floor where family were inside and it got heated and he caused a commotion so I called the police and so did the neighbours.”

This brings us to earlier this week as Chip has dropped not one but TWO diss records in “Flowers” and “Killer Mc”.

“Don’t know what you heard about Essex but it’s calm, dog, and they ain’t used to black people screamin’ down the car parks, so let me ask you this, Mr. Road Man, cause you don’t get the program, It seems like you wanna lose it all.”

This is spicy, bruv!