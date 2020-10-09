Finally: After Phone-less Presentation Last Month, Apple Officially Sets iPhone Event For Next Week

It’s that glorious time of year again, where Apple unveils their new flagship phones and people call them expensive and still buy them anyway.

Rumors have plagued Apple all year that the Coronavirus and its impact in China would cause delays in releasing their new phone on time. Last month, when they announced their annual Apple event, we all assumed the phones would be announced during the event. The presentation lasted over an hour and not one new iPhone appeared on the screen. The event wasn’t a total loss, though, as Apple gave us a great new Apple Watch–but let’s be honest, we all wanted the phones.

Luckily, we only had to wait a few weeks, and now, we have our iPhone invitation entitled ‘Hi-Speed’. The title is presumably a play off of the device having 5G capability. Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 12 models this year at an event in October: a 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max. The difference between the handsets will be size, but also camera specifications, too.

Even though the event is next week, we might see a release date soon after the announcement like we are accustomed to. Either way, a new iPhone will soon be in the palms of millions. The event goes down on October 13th live from the Apple campus.