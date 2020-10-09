Caucasity Audacity: Donald Trump Dared Use Martin Luther King Jr. And Jackie Robinson In Campaign Ad, Angry Families Respond

The COVID-19-infected president of 53% of white women has absolutely no shame. We all know this. Yet somehow Donald Trump continues to remind us of his profound levels of depravity.

In one of his new campaign ads entitled “Say What You Will About America”, Trump has the nerve to include photographs of Martin Luther King Jr. and Jackie Robinson as a narrator chatters on about the Amerikkkan spirit. As if either man would endorse, approve of, or otherwise fraternize with a person like Donald Trump.

According to NBCNews, the script reads a lil somethin’ like this:

“Impossible? We treat that word as motivation,” the ad says. The ad takes a darker turn near the end of its 80-second running time, showing images of damages from looting and burning flags while warning than an unidientified “they” want “to destroy our traditions.”

In retort, the families of both icons responded publically on Twitter to the use of their loved ones’ likeness in such a twisted manner.

Jackie Robinson’s family strongly objects to the use of Jackie Robinson’s image in a Donald Trump @JRFoundation The Trump campaign is in opposition to all that Jackie Robinson stood for and believed in. We’re insulted and demand that his image be removed! @realDonaldTrump — Sharon Robinson (@sharonarobinson) October 8, 2020

I find President Trump’s use of my father’s image in his political ad beyond insulting and not reflective of #MLK’s commitment to creating the #BelovedCommunity. My father should not be used in ways strongly misaligned with his vision and values, @realDonaldTrump. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/7AwySnFFOw — Be A King (@BerniceKing) October 7, 2020

Looks like Trump and his goons are getting desperate as Election Day approaches fast. The next Presidential debate was set to happen virtually between the two candidates, following Trump’s positive COVID diagnosis, but Cheeto has objected to the change in format. Now no one knows what will happen next.

If Trump don’t get the f**k…only 14% (we say “only” but that’s WAY too many furry-face negroes for our taste but we digress) of Black men voted for Dorito Don in 2016 and less than 2% of Black women did the same. There is no swaying Black people to the devil’s side. Stop pandering to us as if there’s even a chance. In fact, peep this viral video we stumbled across the other day.