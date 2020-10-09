Jeannie Mai Says She Plans To Be “Submissive” In Her Jeezy Marriage

“Well for me, submit does not mean that you are lower or less important than your man. Of course, Jay and I respect each other very equally. What I mean is in my work life, in my actual life, I own my businesses, I run my team, I make all of the decisions and I lead entirely in the outside of my life. So in my home, I want my man to lead. I want him to take in what I would like and what my wishes are, what my dreams are, and then incorporate it, making the overall decision that’s best for our vision together.”

Of course, lots of people had comments for Jeannie on her stance, and she responded to the critics recently in an interview with Tamron Hall.

“Girl, I am 41, I don’t care what kind of pushback I get from other women out there. This is my life and you know coming out of divorce and also making a major decision to marry again after being blessed to fall in love and finding such a beautiful person, I want to be very clear and open about how our life can be so that we make sure that our vision is aligned and that we both are empathetic to each other and know that this is the structure we’re going into. I think the biggest mistake that you can make is not communicating what you want and not setting it up for a win.”