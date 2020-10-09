Megan Thee Stallion Announces “Don’t Stop” Scholarship Fund For Women Of Color

Megan Thee Stallione has been on her philanthropy throughout 2020. Earlier this year when the pandemic swept through the United States she blessed families and nursing homes with tablets, money, and other items to help the most forgotten about people in this time of need. Now Megan is back again this time with a scholarship fund. What better title than the “Don’t Stop Scholarship Fund” to help out the hotties and hot girls around the world. Don’t Stop is Meg’s latest musical offering feature King Slime himself Young Thug. According to Meg, this fund is to salute thought who don’t stop and stay on the grind 24/7.

“In honor of all the young women out there who ‘Don’t Stop’ working hard to get their education, as well as in celebration of her latest single, ‘Don’t Stop’ ft. Young Thug, Megan Thee Stallion has announced her ‘Don’t Stop’ Scholarship Fund. Women remain underrepresented and undervalued in society and female students of color are at a larger disadvantage when it comes to access to financial resources.”

The scholarship will award 2 women of color pursuing an Associates, Bachelors, or Postgraduate Degree in any field with $10,000. To signup head over to theedontstopscholarship.com.