For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch Bebe Rexha’s New Video for “Baby, I’m Jealous” Featuring Doja Cat [Video]

Bebe Rexha just shared her newest single “Baby, I’m Jealous,” and it features none other than Doja Cat. The pair also released a Hannah Lux Davis-directed visual for the new song, which features appearances from Charli D’Amelio, Nikita Dragun, and Avani Gregg.

“‘Baby, I’m Jealous’ is a song I wrote about embracing my insecurities,” Rexha said about the record. “It’s about the way social media has heightened my jealousy which can affect how I feel about myself. We are constantly flooded with the highlights of other people’s lives, and at times I find myself comparing my worth and beauty to others. It’s part of the human process to experience jealousy—ultimately, this is an anthem to embrace those feelings as a form of empowerment.”

Bebe Rexha released her debut album, Expectations a few years back in June 2018–but this single could mean that we’re going to get a follow-up from the singer soon. As for Doja Cat, she dropped her second studio album Hot Pink back in 2019. She is slated to perform at the Billboard Music Awards on October 14.

Check out the music video for “Baby, I’m Jealous” with Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat down below: