THIS #RHOA Star Denies Cast Trip Tryst With A Stripper ‘Absurdity!’

A #RHOA star is setting the record straight after a salacious rumor about her hit the net.

As previously reported while season 13 of the Bravo show won’t have NeNe Leakes, it apparently will have tons of controversy including footage from Cynthia Bailey’s bachelorette party that allegedly got hot and heavy.

As previously reported PageSix alleged that two unnamed stars on the show engaged in some drunken girl-on-girl action before having a cast trip threesome with a male stripper hired for the party. Later, LoveBScott named names and said the two women involved were Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam.

So far Porsha’s played coy about the alleged tryst and joked on Instagram that she hopes that Cynthia Bailey’s hubby Mike Hill and his groomsmen “enjoy the bachelor party.”

“Cheers to the men’s bachelor party tonight, have fun!” said Porsha in a video posted prior to Cynthia’s wedding. “Have ALL the fun!”

The other woman alleged to have been part of the cast trip tryst however is NOT laughing.

Tanya Sam sent out a message via her IG that read; “Ther rumor circulating about me is NOT TRUE,” wrote the tech queen while noting that will “not entertain this absurdity.”

Looks like Tanya’s clearly saying; “Who said dat?!”

She’s not alone however, the stripper allegedly at the center of the cast trip tryst has also spoken out.

