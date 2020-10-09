For Your Viewing Pleasure: Blacc Zacc Releases “Bang” Visual Featuring DaBaby [Video]

Blacc Zacc is one of the hottest rappers coming out of South Carolina and his relentless work ethic will soon have him buzzing state to state. This year alone, he has released his singles “Knew Dat”, “803 Legend”, and others, but now, his new single, “Bang” is taking off.

The song features fellow Carolina native DaBaby. Today, Blacc Zacc released the visual for the track which features a football theme directed by 20k Visuals. Zacc plays the head football coach pushing his team to victory and DaBaby plays one of his coordinators. The song originally appeared on Zacc’s Carolina Narco. Zacc is apart of rising talent from Interscope records and DaBaby’s pipeline South Coast Music Group. When interviewed by Billboard Zacc gave a lot of credit to Da Baby and Stunna 4 Vegas for what he’s learned thus far stating:

I learned a lot from them, especially DaBaby. Stunna, that’s my brother. We clown and talk on the phone all the time. DaBaby is a goat and you have to learn from that s–t. I tell artists from the Carolinas: If you don’t sit back and watch Dababy, Stunna or even me, then you’re really not trying to do it. We’re putting the recipe out there from how much content we put out there, how to move, how to do videos. You can learn a lot from it.

Checkout the hilarious video for “Bang” below.