One Yard Presents: The Cookout

ICYMI: Urban One went LIVE at The Cookout with comedian KevOnStage on Saturday, October 10th. Kev’s held his own in the kitchen, but One Yard Grand Marshal and master chef Keshia Knight Pulliam shined as she walked him and the audience through the preparation of one of her tailgate favorites: Vegan Chili.

Later in the day, Jamal Jimoh and Naima Cochrane stopped by to moderate a debate on the best cookout foods…and trust and believe, that convo needed moderation! And then, Eunique Jones Gibson came through to play her hashtag guessing game Culture Tags.

If you want to play or cook along, just hit the replay and download your These Tiers bracket here, and check out Keshia’s chili recipe below. Post your bracket (or your plate) and be sure to tag #OneYard!

Keshia’s Vegan Chili

Ingredients:

Keshia’s Kitchen Collection Meat Seasoning

Keshia’s Kitchen Collection Poultry Seasoning

Keshia’s Kitchen Collection All-Purpose Seasoning (All available at https://keshiaskitchen.com/)

Sea Salt

Pepper

Chili Powder

Olive Oil

Fresh Cilantro

1/2 medium yellow onion

1/2 medium red onion

1/2 large yellow bell pepper

2 large cloves of garlic chopped

1 medium chopped jalapeño

1 lb plant based meat substitute (substitute 97% lean ground turkey)

Directions: