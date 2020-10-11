One Yard Presents: The Cookout
ICYMI: Urban One went LIVE at The Cookout with comedian KevOnStage on Saturday, October 10th. Kev’s held his own in the kitchen, but One Yard Grand Marshal and master chef Keshia Knight Pulliam shined as she walked him and the audience through the preparation of one of her tailgate favorites: Vegan Chili.
Later in the day, Jamal Jimoh and Naima Cochrane stopped by to moderate a debate on the best cookout foods…and trust and believe, that convo needed moderation! And then, Eunique Jones Gibson came through to play her hashtag guessing game Culture Tags.
If you want to play or cook along, just hit the replay and download your These Tiers bracket here, and check out Keshia’s chili recipe below. Post your bracket (or your plate) and be sure to tag #OneYard!
Keshia’s Vegan Chili
Ingredients:
- Keshia’s Kitchen Collection Meat Seasoning
- Keshia’s Kitchen Collection Poultry Seasoning
- Keshia’s Kitchen Collection All-Purpose Seasoning (All available at https://keshiaskitchen.com/)
- Sea Salt
- Pepper
- Chili Powder
- Olive Oil
- Fresh Cilantro
- 1/2 medium yellow onion
- 1/2 medium red onion
- 1/2 large yellow bell pepper
- 2 large cloves of garlic chopped
- 1 medium chopped jalapeño
- 1 lb plant based meat substitute (substitute 97% lean ground turkey)
Directions:
- Heat large Dutch oven or heaven bottom pan on medium high heat
- add 3 tbs of olive oil
- add onions, peppers, garlic and jalapeños and sauté until onions are translucent
- Season with 1/4 tsp of Keshia’s Kitchen Collection All-Purpose Seasoning
- Season with 1/4 tsp of black pepper
- Add 2 15.5 oz cans of pinto beans with juice
- Add 1 can of fire roasted diced tomatoes
- Simmer on low while you brown the plant based meat substitute in separate pan.
- In a separate pan add 1-2 tbls olive oil to hot pan on medium/high heat.
- Add plant based meat substitute to pan and crumble
- Season with 1/2 tsp each
- Keshia’s Kitchen Collection Meat Seasoning
- Keshia’s Kitchen Collection Poultry Seasoning
- Keshia’s Kitchen Collection All-Purpose Seasoning
- salt
- Add 2 or 3 tablespoons of dark chili powder to plant based meat substitute and mix well.
- Cook 5 mins.
- Combine plant based meat substitute with veggie mixture and add…
- 1 cup spaghetti sauce (any brand)
- 1 more tablespoon dark chili powder
- 1 more 1/2 tsp of meat spice
- add a 1/2 bunch of chopped fresh cilantro
- salt & pepper to taste
