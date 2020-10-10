Offset Says He’s Stressed Out Amidst Divorce From Cardi B–“I Miss MRS. WAP”

While Cardi B seems to be thriving after filing for divorce, her estranged husband, Offset, can’t say the same. The Migos rapper misses his wife and he decided to declare that fact in the most romantic arena possible: The Shade Room’s comment section.

The publication posted a video on Instagram that showed Offset asking fans to choose what color he should dye his hair. When a fan commented under TSR’s post that he looked stressed, Offset replied with, “I am I miss …. call her for me but private.”

Clearly, the rapper wants fans to know about his yearning for Cardi, otherwise, he could have just…ya know, called her.

After initial filings seemed to point to a messy divorce, Cardi ended up clarified last month that the reason she wanted to separate from her husband was mainly irreconcilable differences, and she wanted the separation to go smoothly. She also made sure to let everyone know that their divorce wasn’t caused by Offset cheating (again).