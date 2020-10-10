Dr. Fauci Echos What We’re All Thinking: Donald Trump’s Rose Garden Ceremony Was A “Superspreader” Event

Dr. Anthony Fauci is here to confirm what most of us already concluded long ago: Donald Trump’s recent ceremony at the Rose Garden was a “superspreader” event.

Fauci, who is a leading member of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, made the assertion during an interview with CBS News‘ Steven Portnoy on Friday, which comes about a week after Trump confirmed he tested positive for COVID-19. The Rose Garden event was held for Judge Amy Coney Barrett, whom Trump nominated to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Photos and videos taken during the ceremony showed high-profile figures and administration members without proper face coverings or a care in the world, clearly defying social distancing guidelines in every way possible. Since the event, at least 34 people within Donald Trump’s circle have tested positive for the virus.

“I think the data speaks for themselves,” Fauci explained. “It was in a situation where people were crowded together, not wearing masks. We had a superspreader event at the White House. So the data speak for themselves.”

Only two days after 53 percent of white women’s president was released from Walter Reed Medical Center, he released a video insisting he was feeling “like perfect.” After that steroid-fueled speech, Trump recently said he might hold a couple of in-person events this weekend–but Dr. Fauci told CBS News those are unlikely to happen if Trump doesn’t undergo further testing.