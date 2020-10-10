We Love To See It: Mark Cuban Shares A Heart-Warming Update About Delonte West

Delonte West is doing well, according to an encouraging update from Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban.

According to reports from TMZ Sports, the former NBA player is in the first phase of rehab, eliminating all drugs and alcohol from his system. This step in his treatment can prove to be tricky since it can be physically and mentally demanding–but right now, West is seemingly going well.

Alongside Mark Cuban, West’s mother came along to help the baller enter a rehab facility in late September after a photo surfaced of West asking for money on the streets of Dallas. After seeing the image, which went viral, Cuban reportedly attempted to contact West for days. When the Shark Tank star finally got ahold of Delonte, both of them agreed to meet at a gas station in Dallas. A fan caught photos of that interaction going down, which had many fans hopeful that West would finally get the help he needs.

On Friday, Mark took to Twitter to provide an update of his own, sharing a photo of West and writing, “Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West.” He continued, “A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support.”

Ladies & Gentlemen, I present to you, Delonte West . A long, long , long way to go, but he has taken the first steps and shared these with all of us as a thank you for the love and support. pic.twitter.com/555twAEVDP — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) October 9, 2020

An insider told TMZ that West is “doing fine” while “roughing it out” in the early stages of rehab so that he can proceed to the next stage of treatment. When he’s done with detox, Delonte will apparently move to a new facility where his treatment will center on mental health and long term sobriety programs.

We’re so glad to see Delonte West doing well. Hopefully, it’s only up from here.