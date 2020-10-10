WTF?! Senator Lindsey Graham Says That South Carolina Is Open To Blacks And Latinx Folks…As Long As They Are Conservative Republicans [Video]

Lindsey Graham is a racist, obsequious, inept, flaccid, spineless, backsliding, grandstanding, gutless piece of s#!t and we can’t wait for Jamie Harrison to whoop is natural mayo a$$ in the upcoming senatorial race in South Carolina.

Ironically, the senator let his white hood show while talking about the murder of George Floyd during a “debate” with Harrison. Graham eye-rollingly waxed poetic about how wrong it was that Floyd was killed and how consequences should be doled out blah, blah, blah. We’re not sold that he believes a word of that but it was what he said next that has him looking like Benedict Cumberbatch in 12 Years A Slave.

“What happened to Mr. Floyd was wrong and people should pay the price but…”

Ya see, that right there is where Lindsey got us f***ed up. Ain’t no “but”. That sentence ends with a full stop. Periodt.

However, this is Lindsey Graham we’re talkin’ about here. So he continued

“…but what’s happening in America is a war on the police itself…Do I believe that cops are systemically racist? No. Do I believe South Carolina is a racist state? No. If you’re a young African-American or immigrant you can go anywhere in this state you just need to be conservative, not liberal”

Don’t take our word for it though. Press play on this video courtesy of TMZ.

Y’alls heah dat? Massa Graham done gived us our walkin’ papers! We’s free! Long as we’s abide by massa ‘nem conservative code, we’s can have awl the freedom we’s want!

GTFOHWTBS!

If you want to see the debate in its entirety, peep the video below.