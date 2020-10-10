Poor Thangs: Kris Jenner And Kourtney Weep Together Over Kim Kardashian Scuffle

T’was a sad for The Kardashians when Kim and Kourtney literally shed blood while fighting each other in Palm Springs. The sisters got into a nasty disagreement while filming for their reality show after Kim called Kourtney “lazy.” The fight aired in an April 2020 episode for Season 18 — and now, six months later, viewers are seeing what it was like for their matriarch, Kris Jenner, to see her grown children viciously attack each other on TV.

As you can imagine, Kris was heartbroken over the fight, even being brought to tears as she checked on Kourtney after the fact.

“I just wanted to tell you that I watched the episode this morning on the way to shoot today. I just feel really bad and I just wanted to tell you that if …” she continued, beginning to cry, “if you need somebody to talk to, then we should sit down because I just feel really bad.”

Kourtney, still shaken up from the disagreement, broke down into tears while speaking to her mom.

“Thank you. I’m fine now, it just was like, everyone was ganging up on me for two f–king years,” she told her mom. “I feel fine now. But like, it’s just such a natural thing in our family, what everyone does, if someone goes any way against what everyone else is doing, it just seems like they just attack.”

As a refresher, here’s the original fight footage of Kourtney vs. Kim.