“Take Him Back” Offset Surprises Cardi B With A Rolls Royce Truck During Her Birthday Celebration In Vegas

Cardi B celebrated her birthday in the most perfect way for any newly single woman: in Las Vegas. The only problem? She was there with her estranged(?) husband, Offset–and things between the two of them seem to be going realllllly well, if you let the liquor tell it.

Earlier on in the night, video clips showed Cardi and her friends having the time of their lives celebrating the rapper’s 28th birthday. Debauchery was definitely at play as they twerked around their hotel before going out to the club for the night. Megan Thee Stallion, J.T., Yung Miami, and more of Belcalis’ best pals were in attendance for the occasion.

At the end of the night, Offset ended up surprising Cardi B with something serious: a Rolls Royce truck! The already lavish car was complete with a customized car seat for Kulture–and as the Migos rapper presented it to his estranged(?) wife, Cardi’s friends began to shout, “take him back!” and “Black love!”

Clearly, that gift paid off for Offset–at least for the time being–because Cardi has been getting up close and personal with her soon-to-be-ex hubby back at their hotel.

As the sun comes up in Las Vegas and the clock strikes 7am, these guys are still up and going at it, with Offset’s instagram story being full of clips of him and Cardi spending some, err, intimate time together…and by that, we mean Belcalis is twerking on him. Plus, there’s this video, where Offset decides to lay on the floor as the “WAP” rapper jumps from a ledge and onto him, showcasing some even more acrobatic twerking.

Clearly Cardi is having a good time and is probably ssssuuuuppeeeeer wasted, so this doesn’t necessarily mean the divorce is called off, but for tonight, Offset got that old thang back.