Quavo’s Legendary “Glacier Boy” DM To Saweetie Sparks HILARIOUS Meme Wave

Twitter has been ABLAZE for daysss over Quavo‘s legendary first-ever DM to Saweetie from almost 3 years ago where he shot his shot with a snowflake emoji and the smooth/super corny line (depending on who you ask) “You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy” currently fueling hilarious chaos across the internet.

Now, years later, regular-shmegular dudes have been trying (and mostly failing) to achieve his success with the girl of their dreams by launching flurries of snowflake emojis at their crushes in the latest social media obsession that gets funnier by the day

Quavo previously talked about this classic interaction in a warm and fuzzy interview with GQ, saying, “I seen her on my Explore page. I was like, ‘Damn! Who is this?’ So I did my research and I DM her. I was like, ‘How she going to call herself icy and she don’t talk to me?’ So I slid in her DM… I told her, ‘You an icy girl, you need a glacier boy.’”

HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING 😂 pic.twitter.com/hIYyicrfIj — QuavoYRN (@QuavoStuntin) October 7, 2020

Saweetie went on to clarify why Quavo’s shot actually worked, letting people know she already wanted him before he slid in her DMs.

“Straight to the point I been wanting this man,” she tweeted.

During that same GQ interview, Saweetie and Quavo reminisced about how they flirted over DM’s and phone calls when they first began talking to one another in 2018. The two eventually met face to face for a date at Quavo’s favorite steakhouse, Stoney River. The Migo’s rapper almost choked on a crab cake during their first date:

“I’m still getting to know him, so I feel awkward because he’s, like, choking at the table,” Saweetie recalled. Quavo shared that they still ended the night with an “intimate first,” and that they “ain’t look back since.”

The swoon-worthy couple later gushed about how they’ve learned so much about themselves from being together:

“I feel like I’m growing and I’m maturing because of him — not the music, not Saweetie, but Diamonté. I don’t know how I would be as a person if I would have never met him,” said Saweetie.

Quavo shared that he’s learned to be alot more vulnerable around his beloved “Icy Girl.”

“I give her Quavious. I give her what my mama calls me,” he explains. “I don’t let people inside my life, and I let her inside. And she’s helping me grow up. She’s showing me how to love a woman.”

How do you feel about Quavo’s “glacier boy” shot at Saweetie? Cute or super corny? Do you think they’ll last? Peep the absolute funniest “Glacier boy” tweets/memes on the flip.