Gizelle and Cherise are so tacky! Why would they wear their name on their mask at a wedding? #RHOP pic.twitter.com/3Tf9t8gQjT — SinnamonS ♥ (@SinnamonS) October 11, 2020

That sound you hear is Twitter roasting YET ANOTHER questionable Gizelle Bryant outfit that immediately went viral after stinking up Cynthia Bailey’s extravagant wedding that attracted a bevy of Bravo baddies including Porsha Stewart, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Eva Marcille at Georgia’s Governors Towne Club in Acworth.

“Mike and I are elated that today has finally come! 10/10/20 is and always will be our perfect date. We are not perfect, but, are perfect for each other,” Mrs. Hill told PEOPLE about the big day. “We are living in a very different time, and now more than ever we realize that life is too short, and to never take anything for granted. We are so grateful to have found each other. Love with the help of God conquers all.”

The wedding was attended by 250 guests who were asked to wear all black and the couple enforced temperature checks and handwashing prior to entry. Once inside, the guests were spaced out based on social distancing guidelines, and sanitizing stations were spread throughout.

Bryant made sure to wear a customized face shield and bedazzled church dress as quite possibly the tackiest dressed Housewife of any franchise.

“Thank God Gizelle is a good looking woman cause God damn she can’t dress at all!” said Karen Huger in a recent confessional. “I’m ashamed to be seen with her sometimes, I’m gonna be honest.”

At this point, she has to know everyone’s laughing at her fashions and might just be trolling us all. But, then again, we have a sneaking suspicion she sees nothing wrong with her consistently ghastly fashions.

in case you want to buy Gizelle’s dress at Cynthia’s wedding it’s currently on sale for $198 online what a bargain! 💀 https://t.co/RzKENNdwSd #RHOP pic.twitter.com/NKVFvrX2yU — Daily Housewives (@DailyHousewives) October 12, 2020

How do you feel about Gizelle’s look for Cynthia’s wedding? Do you think she’ll ever break down and hire a stylist? Tell us in the comments and peep yet another hilariously petty roasting on the flip.