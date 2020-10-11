‘We Did That @champagnepapi’: Sophie Brussaux Celebrates Adonis’ 3rd Birthday With Adorable Never-Before-Seen Pics

It’s hard to believe Drake’s baby boy, Adonis, is already 3 years old!

The mother of his child, Sophie Brussaux, celebrated the occasion by posting some adorable, never-before-seen pictures of their child in honor of his birthday.

“Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux!” she wrote in her caption, wishing her son a happy birthday in French before continuing in English. “3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour. I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS!”

She finished her caption with a shoutout to Drake, writing, “We did that @champagnepapi 💝”

In the photos, we see Adonis wearing an astronaut costume, a sweet moment from when the baby was first born with Sophie holding him in her arms at the hospital, and a few selfies of Adonis and Brussaux together.

In Sophie’s caption, she repeated a phrase that Drake wrote to Adonis on his first day of school a few weeks back, “The World Is Yours.” That seems like something the 3-year-old will be used to hearing by the time he gets older.