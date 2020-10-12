Mr. & Mrs. McFarlane: Mustard & His Longtime Love Chanel Thierry Tie The Knot

Mustard is happily married.

Over the weekend the producer and DJ, 30, wed Chanel “Dijon” Thierry in a beautiful backyard ceremony. Mustard and the mother of his three children happily posed for pics during the intimate occasion that had a limited guest list seemingly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony was attended by Chanel’s good girlfriend Joie Chavis…

as well as Mustard’s artist Ella Mai.

The wedding comes after Mustard popped the question with an enormous ring in 2018. Chanel reflected on the surprise proposal that went down in front of family and friends and also reflected on their longtime love story.

“I knew when I met you at 16, it was something about you about us, I didn’t want to mess up,” wrote Chanel.” You stayed my friend even tho we both wanted to be more… We was scared, finally after 3 years we decided to take a step out on fate, and date. When I got pregnant with Kiy I was so scared, you told me ‘I got you, I got us.'” “THIS moment was everything. Our kids reaction, our family and friends… I couldn’t have dreamed of a better moment. I love you… 8 years I’m still in love, still will hop out of a trunk on that a** if u think about not talking to me (true story, ask Yg! I had them n***s shook) Moral of the story I’m so excited for this next chapter! I’m forever grateful and honored to be by your side for the rest of our life! @mustard (Thank you for always letting me be me and never trying to change who I am as a person).”

Congrats to Mustard and Chanel!