Congratulations! Emily B Gives Birth To A Fabolous Baby Girl

The princess has arrived!

Congratulations to Emily B, Fabolous and their entire family on welcoming their new baby! Emily B gave birth already to her and Fabolous’ first daughter together, posting a video indicating that the baby arrived in her IG story. We don’t know the baby’s name yet, but the special baby girl was also born on a special day, 10/10/2020.

Emily recorded a video of her oldest daughter Taina unswaddling the newborn after showing off her hospital band. In the clip Taina jokes “she’s so warm in here too, she’s about to be so mad,” as she removed the hopsital blanket from her little sister.

So sweet!

Emily B’s pregnancy seemed to go by fast! Fabolous revealed his longtime love Emily was pregnant on Father’s Day this year, using the hashtag #girldad. Emily B also has a daughter and two sons, Taina Williams, 22, and her baby boys Johan Jackson and Jonas Jackson who are 12 and 5 respectively.

Just a day ago, Emily B, 39, shared another maternity photo with a beautiful quote from Maya Angelou.

Let choice whisper in your ear and love murmur in your heart. Be ready. Here comes life.”

—Maya Angelou

Congratulations to Emily B and Fabolous!